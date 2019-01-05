 »   »   »  Petta US Release: Here Is The List Of Theatres For The Rajinikanth Starrer

Superstar Rajinikanth's much awaited motion picture 'Petta' is all set to hit the cinemas worldwide on January 10,2019. With an enthralling trailer that had created a headway for this magnum opus, fans are awestruck to eyeball their idol in vintage fashion after a long time.

The overseas distribution rights were bagged by Malik Streams Corporation for a hefty price and the movie is being released across the globe in three languages - Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Petta is arguably creating a storm in the Indian film industry. This film is certain to leave the fans spellbound.

The list of theaters which will be screening the Tamil version of the film in the USA has been released. Thinkk Big Pictures has acquired the USA rights to distribute the film and the complete list of the cinema halls are provided in the below link.

The premiere ticket of superstar's film Petta is fixed at USD 20 and this is the first time his film is releasing at USD 20 in a decade after Sivaji in 2007. The film is being released in 290+ locations across USA and this is really a massive opening considering other few other Indian films releasing this week on account of Pongal.

The tickets are reportedly sold out in some locations even before the theater list was announced. The volunteers of Rajini Makkal Mandram along with Thinkk Big pictures have organized variety of local events including dinner fest, flash mob and more to promote Petta this weekend all over the USA.

Superstar Rajinikanth had earlier said at Petta’s audio launch that he remained nostalgic about the good old days during the course of this film making and assured the audience that the film will be a perfect treat for Pongal. Another interesting fact about the film is that the dexterous Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is making his Tamil debut as the antagonist.

With a U/A certification and a run time of 171 minutes, Superstar's Petta is all geared up to hit the screens on January 10.