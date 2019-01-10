English
    Petta USA Box Office Collections: A Fabulous Start For The Rajinikanth Movie!

    Petta, the Rajinikanth starrer has garnered the interest of the audiences and the celebrations surrounding film's entry to the theatres indicate the amount of expectations that the audiences have bestowed on this film. Petta and Viswasam are the two big releases of this Pongal season and both the movies have made a wide release across the globe. Rajinikanth is back after the big success of 2.0 and with Petta, he is expected to hit the bulls-eye once again in terms of box office records and collections. Meanwhile, Petta has released in USA as well, where Rajinikanth movies have a lot of takers. Read Petta USA Box Office Collections to know more.

    The Big Release

    Petta has made a real big release in the US as well. According to the reports, both the Telugu and Tamil versions of Petta have released in the USA. Reportedly, Petta Tamil version has been released in 267 screens whereas Petta Telugu has been released in above 230 screens.

    Half A Million Mark

    Well, Petta witnessed strong advance booking in the US regions. According to a latest tweet sent out by popular trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Petta has already fetched $500,000 from the premiere shows alone from 191 locations.

    1 Million On Day 1?

    With such a fabulous start, there are high probabilities for Petta to breacj the $1M mark at the USA box office on day 1 itself. But, it seems that it would be hard top break the day 1 collections of 2.0, the previous release of Rajinikanth.

    Petta Or Viswasam?

    Viswasam and Petta, both the movies have hit the theatres today. In fact, Viswasam has also released in the USA. But the screen count for Petta is definitely on the higher side and even the collections are also higher for Petta than Viswasam in the USA on day 1.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 12:52 [IST]
