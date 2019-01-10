Petta USA Box Office Collections: A Fabulous Start For The Rajinikanth Movie!

The Big Release

Petta has made a real big release in the US as well. According to the reports, both the Telugu and Tamil versions of Petta have released in the USA. Reportedly, Petta Tamil version has been released in 267 screens whereas Petta Telugu has been released in above 230 screens.

Half A Million Mark

Well, Petta witnessed strong advance booking in the US regions. According to a latest tweet sent out by popular trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Petta has already fetched $500,000 from the premiere shows alone from 191 locations.

1 Million On Day 1?

With such a fabulous start, there are high probabilities for Petta to breacj the $1M mark at the USA box office on day 1 itself. But, it seems that it would be hard top break the day 1 collections of 2.0, the previous release of Rajinikanth.

Petta Or Viswasam?

Viswasam and Petta, both the movies have hit the theatres today. In fact, Viswasam has also released in the USA. But the screen count for Petta is definitely on the higher side and even the collections are also higher for Petta than Viswasam in the USA on day 1.