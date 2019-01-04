English
 »   »   »  Petta-Viswasam Clash: After Locking Horns With Ajith Kumar, Rajinikanth To Clash With Vijay?

By
    The iconic Rajinikanth is beyond any doubt, the biggest and most successful star in the Tamil film industry today. At presentr, he is gearing up for the release of the eagerly-awaited Petta. The film is a Karthik Subbaraj directorial and it is slated to hit the screens on January 10, 2019. Petta is slated to clash at the ticket window with the Ajith Kumar starrer Viswasam. The clash is a big one and it is bound to ruffle a few feathers.

    Now, here is some more awesome news for the fans. Post Petta, Rajinikanth will collaborate with AR Murugadoss. While not much is known about the film yet, it is likely to deal with a never-seen-before concept.

    As per the latest reports, the movie will most probably hit the screens this Diwali and clash at the box office with Thalapathy 63. To be directed by Atlee, it is likely dealt with women's soccer. If the clash happens, Vijay and Rajini will lock horn again after nearly 14 years.

    Rajinikanth

    Both the stars had an eventful 2018. While Vijay became the talk of the town courtesy Sarkar, 'Thalaiva' set the box office on fire with the magnum opus 2.0.

    If the latest reports are anything to go by, 2019 might turn out to be a blockbuster year for the fans of Tamil cinema.

    So, are you excited about the rumoured clash? Tell us in the space below.

    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 16:27 [IST]
