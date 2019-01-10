English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Petta And Viswasam: Rajinikanth And Ajith Celebrate But Not Without Troubles!

    By
    |

    It is a big day for Tamil cinema with Petta and Viswasam, two big movies of the much loves stars of the Tamil film industry hitting the theatres on the same day. Rajinikanth and Ajith fans have all reasons to celebrate, especially since both the movies have had good amount of pre-release expectations.

    Rajinikanth and Ajith fans made it a point to give the film a big arrival. The early morrning shows were jam packed in almost all the centres. At the same time, the day also witnessed a share of minor troubles here and there.

    Petta And Viswasam: Rajinikanth And Ajith Celebrate But Not Without Troubles!

    If reports are to be believed, Rajinikanth and Ajith fans had a minor fight in one of the theatre premises playing both the big movies of the day. According to the reports, in another instance that occured in the premises of one of the theatres in Villupuram, a huge cut out of actor Ajith fell down while the fans were pouring milk on the cut out. If reports are to believed, the some of the fans have got injured in this incident.

    As mentioned above, Petta had early morning shows in many of the theatres. According to the reports doing the rounds on social media, the 7 AM show in one of the prominent theatres in Chennai city got cancelled. Reportedly, the fans who were deeply disappointed over the same pelted stone on the theatre.

    Read more about: petta viswasam
    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 15:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 10, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue