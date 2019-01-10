Petta And Viswasam: Rajinikanth And Ajith Celebrate But Not Without Troubles!

It is a big day for Tamil cinema with Petta and Viswasam, two big movies of the much loves stars of the Tamil film industry hitting the theatres on the same day. Rajinikanth and Ajith fans have all reasons to celebrate, especially since both the movies have had good amount of pre-release expectations.

Rajinikanth and Ajith fans made it a point to give the film a big arrival. The early morrning shows were jam packed in almost all the centres. At the same time, the day also witnessed a share of minor troubles here and there.

If reports are to be believed, Rajinikanth and Ajith fans had a minor fight in one of the theatre premises playing both the big movies of the day. According to the reports, in another instance that occured in the premises of one of the theatres in Villupuram, a huge cut out of actor Ajith fell down while the fans were pouring milk on the cut out. If reports are to believed, the some of the fans have got injured in this incident.

As mentioned above, Petta had early morning shows in many of the theatres. According to the reports doing the rounds on social media, the 7 AM show in one of the prominent theatres in Chennai city got cancelled. Reportedly, the fans who were deeply disappointed over the same pelted stone on the theatre.