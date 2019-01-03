 »   »   »  Ajith Kumar Starrer Viswasam To Crush Rajinikanth's Petta? These Latest Numbers Suggest So

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

The much-loved Ajith Kumar is one of the biggest and most sought-after stars in the Tamil film industry today. He is held in high regard thanks to his good looks, simple nature, charismatic personality and versatility as an actor. At present, the 'Ultimate Star' is in the limelight because of his upcoming film Viswasam. The film is set to hit the screens on January 10, 2018, and it'll clash at the box office with Rajinikanth's Petta. The trailers of both these films have been released and they have created a buzz amongst the fans. However, as per the latest numbers, the Viswasam trailer seems to be the top choice of the fans.
Viswasam Wins Round 1
he Petta trailer was unveiled on December 27, 2018 and it has managed to secure nearly 17.2 Million views so far. The Viswasam trailer was released on December 30, 2018 and it has garnered over 17.8 Million views in merely three days. As such, Thala mania has overshadowed Petta big time.
Viswasam Is The Choice Of The Masses!
The Petta trailer has nearly 668 K likes while the Viswasam one has been liked nearly 1.2 Million times. And, needless to say, this is a cause of worry for the 'Thalaiva Army'.
Some Good News For Team Petta
The only good piece of news for team Petta is that the trailer has lesser 'dislikes' than the Viswasam trailer. The Viswasam trailer has been disliked 213,000 times while the Petta one has been disliked 70,000 times. However, this not a worry for the Thala fans as they know where the dislikes are coming from.
Is Petta Suffering Because Of This Big Mistake?
The Petta trailer relies too heavily on Rajinikanth's stardom without really bothering to create any curiosity about the movie. Moreover, barring a few trademark Rajinikanth dialogues, it really offers nothing new. On the other hand, the Viswasam drops several hints about the story and makes use of Ajith's 'mass hero' image. Its rural feel too has helped it strike the right noptes with the fans. As a result of this, Petta has been sidelined.
To Conclude..
While the Viswasam definitely has the upper hand right now, the power of Rajinikanth must not be underestimated. If Petta features a good plot that adds a new dimension to Rajini's mannerisms, it might enjoy a healthy WOM and survive the Thala wave. As such, a keen contest is on the cards this Pongal.