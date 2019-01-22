Petta vs Viswasam Box Office Collections (12 Days): Rajini Mania Overpowers Ajith's Film In Chennai

Petta Wins In Chennai

In 12 days Petta has collected nearly 12 Crore at trhe Chennai box office and emerged as the top choice of the movie buffs. On the other hand, Viswasam's 12-day gross currently stands at Rs 9.8 Crore. It should enter the 10 Crore club today(January 22, 2019).

Rajini Retains His Fort

Chennai has always been Rajinikanth's fort. His last release 2.0 had raked in over Rs 20 Crore in the city and set an unbreakable record. As such, there is nothing really surprising in this outcome. Viswasam is a total family entertainer, however, it has a rural feel to it and this has affected its prospects in Chennai.

A Win-Win Situation

As Petta hit the screens alongside Viswasam it could not perform to its full potential at the box office. Viswasam's performance too is quite impressive and this proves that it has provided good competition to Rajini's movie. The very fact that two big movies have done reasonably well at the ticket window despite clashing with each other is a win-win situation for all concerned. And, mone wonders if there will be more such clashes in the future.

The Road Ahead...

As there are no big Tamil films slated to hit the screens this week, Petta is likely to remain the top choice of the movie buffs in the coming days. Similarly, Viswasam too should remain the top choice of its target audience but it will not be able to catch up with Petta.