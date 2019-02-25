English
    Pettikadai Full Movie Leaked Online To Download; Samuthirakani's Film Hit By Piracy!

    By
    |

    The RJ Balaji starrer LKG hit screens on February 22, 2019 and opened to a good response at the box office. Additional shows were added on Day 1 itself and benefited the film big time. Unfortunately, the film was hit by piracy within hours of its release and this affected its box office performance. This also left fans in a state of shock. Now, Pettikadai has suffered the same fate. The film, which has Samuthirakani in the lead, has been leaked online by Tamilrockers within days of its release.

    Pettikadai Gets Leaked!

    In a shocking development, Pettikadai has been leaked online by Tamilrocxkers and is available for 'free download' The leaked version is reportedly of relatively low quality. The leak is bound to ruffle a few feathers.

    The Box Office Collections Will Be Affected?

    Pettikadai has been shot against a decent budget and needs to do reasonably well at the box office in order to emerge as a hit. As the full movie has been leaked online, its collections are going to be affected. Needless to say, this is an unacceptable situation.

    About Tamilrockers

    The infamous gang Tamilrockers is known for leaking new movies on the first day of release itself. Sarkar, 2.0, Viswasam and Petta are just a few of the recent films that were leaked by Tamilrockers on the opening day.

    The group has also leaked several non-Tamil films and proved that it is a bigger menace than expected. The Bollywood biggie Zero, Ram Charan's Vinaya Vidheya Rama and the Sandalwood biggie KGF are just a few of the non-Tamil releases that felt the wrath of Tamilrockers.

    To Conclude...

    Those in the industry have often spoken about the need to combat piracy. Similarly, some websites too have faced the axe for encouuraging piracy. These devewlopmentds have improved the situation a bit, however, the issue still persists. It is imperative that those in athourity find a permanent solution to the problem ASAP. Piracy can't be tolerated any cost. Enough said!

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 16:12 [IST]
