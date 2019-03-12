Pollachi Assault Controversy: Aishwarya Rajesh, Varalaxmi And Others Condemn The Heinous Crime

Some time ago, the leader of a gang--involved in sexually harassing women in Pollachi-- was arrested by the Coimbatore Police and this grabbed a lot of attention from the local media. A few members from the gang had harassed a teenager in Pollachi and recorded a video of the heinous crime. Needless to say, these ghastly actions ruffled a few feathers and raised questions about the safety of women. It soon came to be known that there were more videos and several other women had been harassed over the years.

Now, several celebrities have taken note of the Pollachi scandal and asked the authorities to take severe action against those behind the shameful act.

"ArrestPollachiRapists so. Shud v still keep. Quite or. who is. Answerable now ... ???," added Aishwarya Rajesh.

Calling the rapists 'animals in human form', actor Kathir asked the authorities to be ruthless with them.

"No mercy!! No Support!! for the animals in the human form.. Listening to the voice of the girl has broken the heart. Punishment should create a change for the heartless humans

#PollachiSexualAbuse," said the Sathru star.

GV Prakash Kumar called those accused 'monsters' and condemned their actions.

Actress Suza Kumar too had some strong words for those behind the crime.

"They should be killed by the gud men out ther who knws to treat women with respect ! How much she suffered and begged calling them as brother 💔 disgusting human," she added.

Here are some more tweets.

Shocked by the #PollachiSexualAbuse case. Hope there is systemic support given so that survivors can come forward and strengthen the case against the criminals who did this. Preying on girls using social media is a growing menace and we must safeguard against it. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) March 11, 2019

Shocked by the #PollachiSexualAbuse case. Hope there is systemic support given so that survivors can come forward and strengthen the case against the criminals who did this. Preying on girls using social media is a growing menace and we must safeguard against it. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) March 11, 2019

My stand always remains the same.. whether through my movies or my personal opinion, punishment of the highest order for any predators who violate a woman’s right and a child’s innocence. #PollachiSexualAbuse #PunishTheRapists — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) March 12, 2019

The shocking crime has clearly left everyone in a state of shock. Let us hope that this outrage goes a long way in helping the survivors get justice.