    Pollachi Assault Controversy: Aishwarya Rajesh, GV Prakash And Others Condemn The Heinous Crime

    By Staff
    |

    Some time ago, the leader of a gang--involved in sexually harassing women in Pollachi-- was arrested by the Coimbatore Police and this grabbed a lot of attention from the local media. A few members from the gang had harassed a teenager in Pollachi and recorded a video of the heinous crime. Needless to say, these ghastly actions ruffled a few feathers and raised questions about the safety of women. It soon came to be known that there were more videos and several other women had been harassed over the years.

    Now, several celebrities have taken note of the Pollachi scandal and asked the authorities to take severe action against those behind the shameful act.

    "ArrestPollachiRapists so. Shud v still keep. Quite or. who is. Answerable now ... ???," added Aishwarya Rajesh.

    Aishwarya

    Calling the rapists 'animals in human form', actor Kathir asked the authorities to be ruthless with them.

    "No mercy!! No Support!! for the animals in the human form.. Listening to the voice of the girl has broken the heart. Punishment should create a change for the heartless humans
    #PollachiSexualAbuse," said the Sathru star.

    GV Prakash Kumar called those accused 'monsters' and condemned their actions.

    Actress Suza Kumar too had some strong words for those behind the crime.

    "They should be killed by the gud men out ther who knws to treat women with respect ! How much she suffered and begged calling them as brother 💔 disgusting human," she added.

    The shocking crime has clearly left everyone in a state of shock. Let us hope that this outrage goes a long way in helping the survivors get justice.

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 18:56 [IST]
