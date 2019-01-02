English
Pongal 2019 Special Tamil Movies On TV Channels: Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Vada Chennai &

    The New Year has arrived and Pongal season, the much awaited festival season of Tamil Nadu, is round the corner. Some of the much awaited Tamil movies are gearing up to come out in the theatres during the festival season and it is sure to be a grand treat for Tamil movie buffs. At the same time, there are more reasons to rejoice for Tamil cinema lovers as some of the highly appreciated Tamil movies of the recent times will make their premiere on Television channels during the Pongal season. Here, we take you through the Tamil movies that will be premiering on Television channels during the upcoming Pongal season.

    Chekka Chivantha Vaanam

    Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is gearing up for a premiere in Television during the upcoming Pongal season. According to the reports, the film will be played on Star Vijay. The film, which was a big hit at the box office features Arvind Saamy, STR, Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Vijay, Jyothika etc., in the lead roles.

    Saamy Square

    Vikram starrer Saamy Square, which is the sequel to the 2003 super hit movie Saamy, will also premiere on television channels during the Pongal season. The film, directed by Hari had hit the big screens in the month of September 2018. Reportedly, the film will be screened on Star Vijay.

    Vada Chennai

    Vada Chennai, the highly appreciated film of Dhanush and Vettrimaran team was rightly one of the best Tamil movies of the year 2018. The film will make its debut on the television screens during the Pongal season through Star Vijay.

    Pariyerum Perumal

    Pariyerum Perumal did go on to become one of the most talked about Tamil movies of 2018 and it also had made a big mark at the box office. This highly acclaimed film will be played on Star Vijay during the upcoming Pongal season.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 13:02 [IST]
