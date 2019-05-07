English
    Simbu Dropped From This Prestigious Movie Due To Nayanthara? Shocking Deets Inside!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Earlier this year, the much-loved Nayanthara became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Viswasam opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from the target audience. The film, directed by ace filmmaker Siva, saw the 'Lady Superstar' act opposite Ajith Kumar and impress fans with her charming screen presence. Her chemistry with 'Thala' left fans spellbound and proved that she was an asset to the Viswasam team. Now, Nayan is in the limelight for a surprising reason.

    STR Dropped From Ponniyan Selvan Due To Nayan?

    According to reports, Nayanthara has reportedly refused to act opposite Simbu in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyan Selvan. The ace filmmaker had offered her the role of Poonguzhali in his magnum opus, however, she made it clear that she is not interested in doing a multi-starrer with STR. Following the setback, he has decided to retain 'Thalaivi' and drop the Vaalu actor from Ponniyin Selvan.

    The Background

    Nayanthara and Simbu were in a relationship a few years ago which ended on a sad note. Post the split, they collaborated with each other for Idhu Namma Aalu which turned out to be a controversial affair. Nayan had major differences with STR over a special song. The young actor eventually roped in Adah Sharma for the number much to Nayanthara's and Pandiraj's shock. It seems that the Aramm star has still not put the episode behind her.

    A Good Time For STR

    Simbu might have lost out on Ponniyin Selvan but he still has plenty to look forward to. He will next be seen in Venkat Prabhu's Maanadu. He also has a thriller with Hari in his kitty.

    Nayan's Time Is Now

    Meanwhile, the 'Lady Superstar' currently has several big films in her kitty including Thalapathy 63 and Rajinikanth's Darbar in her kitty. She will also be seen in the Tollywood magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, featuring Chiranjeevi in the titular role. She might also be seen in the Siva-Suriya movie.

    So, what is your take on the Ponniyan Selvan controversy? Tell us in the space below.

