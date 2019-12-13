Ponniyin Selvan Starts Rolling; Karthi And Jayam Ravi Join The Shoot!

Ponniyin Selvan is the most-ambitious project of Tamil cinema and the movie is being directed by veteran film-maker Mani Ratnam. Now, if the reports that are doing the rounds are anything to go by, the team has started its journey and the shoot of the film has commenced. Reports that have come up reveal that the filming had commenced in Thailand and actors Karthi & Jayam Ravi, who essay crucial roles in the movie has joined the sets of the movie.

A report also suggests that the film will be shot for around 40 days in Thailand. As everyone knows, Vikram is also a part of this magum opus and it is being said that he will be joining the team after a while.

Ponniyin Selvan is a movie featuring a huge star cast and the movie will have the presence of some of the popular names of the Indian film industry. Reportedly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be one among the leading ladies in the film. Most recently, it was also confirmed that actress Trisha will be seen essaying a crucial role in this big budget venture. At the same time, the latest updates that have come up also reveal that actor Vikram Prabhu has been roped in to play a crucial role in this Mani Ratnam directorial. Popular actor Jayaram is also reportedly a part of the star cast. Recently, actor Lal also confirmed that he is a part of the film. We have to wait for an official announcement from the team to get a clear picture regarding the complete star cast of the movie.

Reportedly, Ponniyin Selvan is based on the novel of the same name. The reports that have come up convey that Karthi portrays Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan whereas Jayam Ravi will be seen as Arulmozhi Varman in this movie.