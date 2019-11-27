Popular Tamil Actor Bala Singh Passes Away In Chennai!

Popular Tamil actor Bala Singh, who is well-known for his character roles in Tamil cinema, is no more. The senior actor, who was 67-years-old, breathed his last this morning in Chennai. According to reports, his body will be kept at his residence in Virumbakkam till this evening. After that, the mortal remains will be taken to his hometown Nagercoil for performing the last rites.

Bala Singh has done over 100 films and apart from movies, has made his presence felt in the Television industry as well. He was a theatre artist as well, who was trained at the National School Of Drama. It was through the 1995 movie Avatharam, which also marked the directorial debut of Nasser, that Singh shot to fame. In the film, he portrayed a character named Baasi, which went on to garner the attention of audiences. Later, he went on to a good number of movies with the top stars of the Tamil film industry.

His performances in films like Indian, Virumaandi, Pudhupettai, Saamy etc., were much noted. His portrayal of a local rowdy named Anbu was praised by audiences and critics alike. Most recently, he was seen in the Arya starrer Magamuni, in which the veteran actor had essayed an important role. He had also portrayed a crucial role in the Suriya starrer NGK, which had hit theatres in the first half of this year.

Apart from Tamil films, Bala Singh had made his presence felt in the Malayalam film industry as well. Interestingly, the 1983 Malayalam movie Malamukalile Daivam marked his debut. Later, he was seen playing important roles in movies like Kerala House Udan Vilpanakkau, Mulla etc.