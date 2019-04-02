Popular Tamil Filmmaker J Mahendran, The Director Of Films Like Mullum Malarum & Johny, Is No More!

J Mahendran, the popular film-maker as well as actor of Tamil film industry, is no more. According to the reports, the veteran director breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai this morning. Reportedly, J Mahendran was 79-years-old.

A few days ago, J Mahendran was admitted to hospital in Chennai in a critical condition. John Mahendran, the son of J Mahendran, who is also a film-maker took to his social media account to share the sad news.

J Mahendran has directed some of the big hits of the Tamil cinema. His films like Mullum Malarum, Johny etc., shot Rajinikanth's fame to newer heights. Incidentally, Mullum Malarum was also J Mahendran's first venture as a film-maker. Uthiripookal, Nenjathe Killathe, Nandu, Metti etc., are some of his other popular works. His last directorial ventures was Sasanam, which came out in the year 2006.

Later on, J Mahendran also stepped in to acting and has done some really powerful roles in films. His portrayal of the main antagonist in the blockbuster movie Theri was appreciated by one and all. Most recently, he was seen in the Rajinikanth starrer Petta, in which he essayed a short-yet-important role. He also played an important role in Atharvaa's recent flick Boomerang.

According to the reports, the last rites of J Mahednran will be held today itself.