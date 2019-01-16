Post Vishal's Marriage Announcement, Arya & Vishnu Vishal Involve In A Funny Banter!
As you all know, Vishal, the much-loved actor of the Tamil film industry is all set to enter the wedlock. Like Vishal, there are a few more other Tamil actors who are yet to be hitched. Popular Tamil actor Arya is one among those most eligible bachelors of the Tamil film industry. It was only recently that Vishal made an official announcement regarding his marriage through his official Twitter account. Upon this announcement, what the Twitterati witnessed was an interesting and funny banter between Arya and Vishnu Vishal, two very good friends of Vishal. Read on to know more about the same.
Vishnu Vishal's Tweet
After Vishal made an announcement regarding his marriage, Vishnu Vishal had sent out a tweet in which he has mentioned that next candidates in line are the actors Arya and Vikranth. He also tagged his good friends in the tweet asking them whether what he said was correct or not.
Arya's Funny Reply
At the same time, Arya was quick to come up with a reply to the question of Vishnu Vishal. On a funny note, he mentioned that he feels that, Vishnu Vishal would be the next in line, for the second time.
Vishnu Vishal's Reply
Well, the funny conversation came to an end with Vishnu Vishal coming up with a reply to this comment as well. The actor, in the final tweet, mentioned that no one can win a war of words with Arya.
The Good Camaraderie
This interesting Twitter conversation has garnered the attention of social media users. Such funny and light-hearted conversations and interactions rightly show the good camaraderie that the stars of the Tamil film industry maintain.