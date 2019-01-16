Post Vishal's Marriage Announcement, Arya & Vishnu Vishal Involve In A Funny Banter!

Vishnu Vishal's Tweet

After Vishal made an announcement regarding his marriage, Vishnu Vishal had sent out a tweet in which he has mentioned that next candidates in line are the actors Arya and Vikranth. He also tagged his good friends in the tweet asking them whether what he said was correct or not.

Macha I think before us u will be the “🐐“ for the second time 😝😝😝 wat say @vikranth_offl https://t.co/KZqM2wIFiG — Arya (@arya_offl) January 16, 2019

Arya's Funny Reply

At the same time, Arya was quick to come up with a reply to the question of Vishnu Vishal. On a funny note, he mentioned that he feels that, Vishnu Vishal would be the next in line, for the second time.

unga kitta pesi jeikamudiyaadhu 🙏 https://t.co/RGVy0JZk6o — VISHNUU VISHAL - VV (@vishnuuvishal) January 16, 2019

Vishnu Vishal's Reply

Well, the funny conversation came to an end with Vishnu Vishal coming up with a reply to this comment as well. The actor, in the final tweet, mentioned that no one can win a war of words with Arya.

The Good Camaraderie

This interesting Twitter conversation has garnered the attention of social media users. Such funny and light-hearted conversations and interactions rightly show the good camaraderie that the stars of the Tamil film industry maintain.