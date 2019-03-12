Pottu Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers; Will The Movie Cross The Hurdle?
Pottu is the latest entrant to the wide list of horror movies that have come out in this decade. After the long delay, the Bharath movie released in the theatres in the first week of March 2019. Pottu released in the theatres on March 8, 2019 along with a couple of other Tamil movies that also took over the screens on the same day. Pottu comes from the team of 2016 movie Sowkarpettai, which also was a horror film. This Bharath movie also has Ineya, Namitha and Srushti Dange as a part of its rich star cast. The film has made in to the theatre but still another development in connection with the film wouldn't please the Tamil film industry.
Piracy Hits Pottu
Much like many Tamil movies of the recent times, Pottu, which is one among the major releases of the past week, too has fallen prey to piracy, which remains as an impending problem to Tamil cinema.
Full Movie Leaked Online In Tamilrockers
Disappointingly, Pottu full movie has been leaked online to download by the website Tamilrockers. Shockingly, this has happened a couple of days after the release of the film in theatres.
Much Like Other Releases
Pottu turned out to be one among those many Tamil movies that got leaked online on the very first week of release. Pottu's co-releases like Boomerang, Shatru etc., too was hit by piracy on the first weekend.
The Reports Regarding Pottu
Pottu hasn't been receiving favouravle reviews from the critics. The movie has been released in both Tamil and Telugu languages. Let us hope that the film would be able to cross the hurdles of piracy and could enjoy a decent run in the upcoming days.