Pottu Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers; Will The Movie Cross The Hurdle?

Piracy Hits Pottu

Much like many Tamil movies of the recent times, Pottu, which is one among the major releases of the past week, too has fallen prey to piracy, which remains as an impending problem to Tamil cinema.

Full Movie Leaked Online In Tamilrockers

Disappointingly, Pottu full movie has been leaked online to download by the website Tamilrockers. Shockingly, this has happened a couple of days after the release of the film in theatres.

Much Like Other Releases

Pottu turned out to be one among those many Tamil movies that got leaked online on the very first week of release. Pottu's co-releases like Boomerang, Shatru etc., too was hit by piracy on the first weekend.

The Reports Regarding Pottu

Pottu hasn't been receiving favouravle reviews from the critics. The movie has been released in both Tamil and Telugu languages. Let us hope that the film would be able to cross the hurdles of piracy and could enjoy a decent run in the upcoming days.