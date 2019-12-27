    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Prithviraj Sukumaran On Rajinikanth: Reveals Why He Turned Down The Offer To Direct Rajinikanth!

      Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the sought after artists in Malayalam cinema. He enjoys a good fan following even in Kollywood industry for his versatile performances in films like Mozhi, Satham Podadhe, Kannamoochi Yenada, Raavanan and Kaaviya Thalaivan. Prithviraj recently made his directorial debut with Mohanlal starrer Lucifer, which became a blockbuster, earning him a lot of appreciations.

      Regarding Lucifer, Prithviraj told The Hindu, "I am happy with how Lucifer fared at the box office. We had a set of parameters within which we had to work. Everything about Lucifer was focused on taking it to the masses. The numbers that the movie raked in at the box office makes it evident that we succeeded in our endeavour".

      In a recent event, Prithviraj revealed that he once got an offer to direct Superstar Rajinikanth, but circumstances at that point of time made him to turn down the offer. The Mozhi actor said that he was offered to direct the Superstar right after his release of Lucifer. Prithviraj was busy shooting for Aadujeevitham back then, in which he played the male lead. He therefore refused the massive deal to direct Rajini.

      Prithvi said that he had written a lengthy apology letter to Rajinikanth for refusing the deal. "Soon after Lucifer released, I got an offer to direct Rajinikanth sir's next film. Unfortunately, I couldn't take it up. I don't think I have typed a longer sorry note to anyone in my life," said Prithviraj.

      Rajinikanth is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming flick Darbar. Produced by Subaskaran the movie is directed by AR Murugadoss, and is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.

      The movie stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty and Nivetha Thomas in pivotal roles. Rajini will be seen as super-cop 'Aditya Arunachalam' in Darbar.

      Rajini has signed up his next Thalaivar 168 with Siruthai Siva. Starring Keerthy Suresh, Khushboo, Meena, Prakash Raj and others, the movie is produced by Sun Pictures. It has D Imman composing the music.

      Story first published: Friday, December 27, 2019, 11:51 [IST]
