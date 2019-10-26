    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Priya Anand Hints She Might Tie The Knot In 2020

      By
      |

      When Priya Anand met the press recently, the actress said that her next Deepavali might be a 'Thala' Deepavali (a custom for Tamilians when a couple's first Deepavali is celebrated with much fervour), indirectly hinting that she might tie the knot in 2020.

      Priya Anand Hints She Might Tie The Knot In 2020

      "I was attending a lot of ceremonies. But, this festival is very special to me. I will never celebrate Diwali. Since my parents are in the US, my grandmother is the only person who will celebrate Diwali very simply. But it is a joy to celebrate Diwali with you this year. I have also studied journalism," (sic) she told at the event.

      "It's been 10 years since I got into the film industry. Vanakkam Chennai movie is my favorite. My character is on (a) par with the hero in that movie. The biggest joy I have had in these 10 years is that Sridevi has starred in English Vinglish. I miss her so much. Even Hindi actresses do not get a chance to play with Sridevi," she further added.

      On the work front, Priya Anand has Adithya Varma to look forward to, which has Vikram's son, Dhruv Vikram making his Kollywood debut. Adithya Varma is the Tamil remake of Telugu smash-hit Arjun Reddy. The movie was also made in Hindi as Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor in the lead and was a phenomenal success.

      "I would rate my dad as a better father than an actor. He took care of each and everything in this film for me. He has given more than one hundred per cent effort for Adithya Varma. My performance in the film is nothing but a younger version of him," Dhruv Vikram said at the audio launch which was held recently.

      ALSO READ: Adithya Varma Trailer: Dhruv Vikram Set To Impress Everyone; Here's What Audiences Have To Say!

      Read more about: priya anand adithya varma
      Story first published: Saturday, October 26, 2019, 15:07 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 26, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue