Priya Anand Hints She Might Tie The Knot In 2020

When Priya Anand met the press recently, the actress said that her next Deepavali might be a 'Thala' Deepavali (a custom for Tamilians when a couple's first Deepavali is celebrated with much fervour), indirectly hinting that she might tie the knot in 2020.

"I was attending a lot of ceremonies. But, this festival is very special to me. I will never celebrate Diwali. Since my parents are in the US, my grandmother is the only person who will celebrate Diwali very simply. But it is a joy to celebrate Diwali with you this year. I have also studied journalism," (sic) she told at the event.

"It's been 10 years since I got into the film industry. Vanakkam Chennai movie is my favorite. My character is on (a) par with the hero in that movie. The biggest joy I have had in these 10 years is that Sridevi has starred in English Vinglish. I miss her so much. Even Hindi actresses do not get a chance to play with Sridevi," she further added.

On the work front, Priya Anand has Adithya Varma to look forward to, which has Vikram's son, Dhruv Vikram making his Kollywood debut. Adithya Varma is the Tamil remake of Telugu smash-hit Arjun Reddy. The movie was also made in Hindi as Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor in the lead and was a phenomenal success.

"I would rate my dad as a better father than an actor. He took care of each and everything in this film for me. He has given more than one hundred per cent effort for Adithya Varma. My performance in the film is nothing but a younger version of him," Dhruv Vikram said at the audio launch which was held recently.

