Priya Bhavani Shankar Not A Part Of Vikram-Ajay Gnanamuthu Movie?

Vikram's next movie is with Imaikka Nodigal fame Ajay Gnanamuthu and reports had come that popular actress Priya Bhavani Shankar might be seen playing the leading lady in this upcoming movie. A report by a YouTube channel claims that Priya Bhavani Shankar is not a part of this Vikram starrer.

According to the report, the makers of the film are scouting for the leading lady. We will have to wait for an official announcement from the team to know more about the star cast of the movie.

In this yet-to-be-titled film, Vikram will reportedly be seen in 25 get-ups and the movie is said to be an action-thriller. Reportedly, the shoot of the Vikram starrer commenced today (October 4, 2019). According to the report, the film will be shot in Chennai and abroad.

As far as Priya Bhavani Shankar is concerned, she is one among the most popular young actresses around and made a mark of her own in the film industry with films like Meyaadha Mann and Kadaikutty Singam. Her popularity is steadily rising, and we previously saw the actress in Monster, the 2019 movie that emerged as a hit at the box office.

She has some promising projects and one among them is the big-budget venture Indian 2. Reportedly, she will be seen playing an important role in this Kamal Haasan starrer, which is being directed by Shankar.

Priya Bhavani Shankar plays the leading lady in the upcoming movie Mafia: Chapter 1, featuring Arun Vijay in the lead role. The movie has been directed by young filmmaker Karthik Naren and most recently, the teaser of the film had hit the online circuits.