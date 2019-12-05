Priyamani To Turn ‘Sasikala’ In Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Thalaivi’

In the biopic season of Indian cinema, about three biopics are being filmed on Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Jayalalithaa's death was surrounded with unsolved mysteries.

'Madarasappatinam' director AL Vijay is filming one of the biopics being made on her. Titled as 'Thalaivi', the film has Kangana Ranaut playing Jayalalithaa. The first look teaser of the film was released recently and was welcomed with mixed reviews. Many felt that Kangana looked way too much animated in the green saree.

The recent addition to the cast of the high budget flick is actress Priyamani. She is said to reprise the role of Jayalalithaa's close aide 'Sasikala'. The announcement has created excitement among fans.

Known for her role named 'Muthazhagu' in the 2006 Tamil movie 'Paruthiveeran', for which she won the National Film Award in Best Actress category, Priyamani has acted in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi movies.

According to Deccan Chronicle, a source stated that, "Producer Vishnu Induri is making the film in three languages (Telugu, Tamil and Hindi), so he needed an actress with a pan-Indian appeal. Priyamani fits the bill perfectly. Moreover, the director is confident that the actress will bring in her own style to the part."

In 2019, Priyamani appeared in Malayalam film 'Pathinettam Padi' and in a Kannada flick 'Nanna Prakara'.

Reportedly, Kangana has been taking lessons in Tamil and Bharatanatyam to nail the role of Jayalalithaa. 'Thalaivi' is simultaneously being filmed in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Actor Aravind Swamy will be seen essaying the role of MG Ramachandran (known as MGR) in 'Thalaivi'. A recent picture of Aravind Swamy in a clean-shaven look went viral on social media. The actor had a close resemblance to MGR in the picture. Fans felt that he is the perfect actor to reprise the role of MGR.

Also Read:

Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut's First Look Poster Turns Out To Be Meme Material

Jayalalithaa's Biopic Goes Wrong? Thalaivi Poster Featuring Kangana Ranaut Gets Trolled Mercilessly

Kangana Ranaut Starrer Thalaivi Lands In Legal Trouble; Jayalalithaa’s Niece To Sue Makers