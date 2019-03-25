English
    Radha Ravi Shames Nayanthara With His 'Sleeps Around' Remark: Vignesh Shivn, Vishal And Others React

    By
    |

    Veteran actor Radha Ravi, one of the most controversial names in Kollywood, recently left fans in a state of shock when he 'slut-shamed' actress Nayanthara during the Kolaiyuthir Kaalam trailer launch and questioned her character. In his speech, the Sarkar actor said that these days filmmakers rope in 'someone who sleeps around' to play Sita and took a dig at the Lady Superstar's affairs.

    "She plays a ghost in Tamil films and the goddess Sita in Telugu movies. In my days, we would cast actresses like KR Vijaya to play the role of Sita. Today, anybody can play Sita. You can cast a person, whom you respect or someone who sleeps around," he added.

    As expected, this outright sexist remark created a buzz in the industry and several stars condemned Radha Ravi for insulting Nayanthara.

    Reacting to the controversy, Vignesh Shivn said that Radha Ravi is a repeat offender and has done several objectionable things in the past as well. 

    Here are the other reactions

    Vishal

    "Dear #radharavi SIR.Yes as a gen Secy of Nadigar sangam I wish I had da pleasure of signing the letter of condemning u 4 yr stupidity n yr recent speech against women n particular.its snt 2 u.grow http://up.call yaself Ravi fm nowonwrds Coz u hv a woman s name n ya name."(sic)

    Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

    " Shaming women,making offensive jokes on women (which they think is not offensive) degrading women, using women as eye candy have all bcom a part of this #filmindustry thanks to our previous generations of women n men who didn't react n instead thought it was ok..this is our state."

    Chinmayi

    "Been waiting since yesterday for *some* sort of a condemnation from the male actor fraternity in Tamilnadu since yesterday.
    In this video Radha Ravi, President, TN Dubbing Union openly slut shames a female actor at HER movie's trailer launch.And not. a. word from anyone. Yet."

    Taapsee Pannu

    "This is disgusting beyond words. Who asked him about casting pre requisites and is he the president of character certificate association? This comes for one of the strongest actresses of the industry,I can only wonder what he might have to say about others."

    Radhikaa

    "Nayanthara is one of the few dedicated actors we hav today, have the pleasure knowing her and sharing professional space with her, she is above all this, did not watch full video , but met Ravi today and told him it was not in good taste at all."

    Following the outrage, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam suspended the actor from the party and made it clear that they are not going to tolerate such sexist remarks.

    Radha Ravi's comments are completely unacceptable and it is good to see those in the industry coming to Nayanthara's defence.

