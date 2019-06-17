English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Radhika Sarathkumar Is No Longer With Sun TV? Is She Joining Hands With Another Channel?

    By Staff
    |

    Radhika Sarathkumar has been a winner, be it in films or serials. She ruled the Tamil film industry as a lead actress once and later stepped into supporting roles, wherein she shined yet again. When it comes to television, her serials have gained unseen heights and she has been one of the most preferred artists, with the actress enjoying a good fan base among the miniscreen audiences.

    It is known to all that most of the television serials featuring Radhika Sarathkumar were aired on Sun TV. Now, one of the recent reports by Valai Pechu claim that Radhika Sarathkumar is planning to break ties with Sun TV and is all set to move to ZEE Tamil.

    Radhika Sarathkumar Is No Longer With Sun TV? Is She Joining Hands With Another Channel?

    The report claims that Radhika Saratkumar was unhappy with the fact that the prime slot which was earlier assigned to her serials, has now been given to another television programme. It is being said that this might be one of the decisions for Radhika Sarathkumar opting to do a serial for Zee Tamil. However, no confirmation regarding any of these has come out yet.

    Well, Radhika Sarathkumar is an actress who has successfully maintained a proper balance between films and television serials. As far as films are considered, she was most recently seen in Mr Local, in which she had appeared as Sivakarthikeyan's mother. The film was also reportedly the actress' major release after a gap of close to a year. The actress also has quite a few interesting projects in her kitty.

    READ: Nadigar Sangam 2019 Elections: Varalaxmi Attacks Vishal For This Shocking Reason, Gets Trolled

    More RADHIKA SARATHKUMAR News

    Read more about: radhika sarathkumar
    Story first published: Monday, June 17, 2019, 15:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue