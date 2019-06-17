Radhika Sarathkumar Is No Longer With Sun TV? Is She Joining Hands With Another Channel?

Radhika Sarathkumar has been a winner, be it in films or serials. She ruled the Tamil film industry as a lead actress once and later stepped into supporting roles, wherein she shined yet again. When it comes to television, her serials have gained unseen heights and she has been one of the most preferred artists, with the actress enjoying a good fan base among the miniscreen audiences.

It is known to all that most of the television serials featuring Radhika Sarathkumar were aired on Sun TV. Now, one of the recent reports by Valai Pechu claim that Radhika Sarathkumar is planning to break ties with Sun TV and is all set to move to ZEE Tamil.

The report claims that Radhika Saratkumar was unhappy with the fact that the prime slot which was earlier assigned to her serials, has now been given to another television programme. It is being said that this might be one of the decisions for Radhika Sarathkumar opting to do a serial for Zee Tamil. However, no confirmation regarding any of these has come out yet.

Well, Radhika Sarathkumar is an actress who has successfully maintained a proper balance between films and television serials. As far as films are considered, she was most recently seen in Mr Local, in which she had appeared as Sivakarthikeyan's mother. The film was also reportedly the actress' major release after a gap of close to a year. The actress also has quite a few interesting projects in her kitty.

READ: Nadigar Sangam 2019 Elections: Varalaxmi Attacks Vishal For This Shocking Reason, Gets Trolled