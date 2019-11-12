Radhika Sarathkumar To Host 'Kodeeswari'; Amitabh Bachchan Wishes The First Woman Anchor Of KBC

Radhika Sarathkumar is all set to step into new terrain as she will be seen hosting the popular game show Kodeeswari, the Tamil version of Kaun Banega Crorepati but with a twist. As the name suggests, Kodeeswari will be exclusively for women. The announcement regarding the same was done a few days ago and importantly, she will be the first-ever woman host in the history of KBC. This is going to be another feather in the cap of Radhika Sarathkumar's illustrious career so far. Reportedly, the show will air on Colors Tamil. Further details regarding the commencement of the show and the timings are being awaited.

Amitabh Bachchan, who is the face of Kaun Banega Crorepati, came up with a very special message, wishing Radhika and the show Kodeeswari. "After having had the privilege of working with you as a colleague in films, as you embark as a host for KBC, there are several reasons that you need to be congratulated upon. You are going to be the first woman host of KBC not just in our country but also the first time ever in the history of the show nationally and internationally that the contestants of KBC are all going to be woman. This is not just unique, most encouraging, reassuring and motivating. My good wishes to you and the contestants of the show Kodeeswari. All the very best Radhika Ji. May you always excel as you have in your career. Thank you so much," Big B said in a video, which has been uploaded on the Instagram page of Colors Tamil.

Take a look at the video here...

Earlier, the Tamil version of KBC was called 'Neengalum Vellalaam Oru Kodi'. The first season of the show was hosted by Suriya. The second season, which was aired in 2012, had Prakash Raj as the host. Season 3, which started in 2016, had Aravind Swamy at the helm.