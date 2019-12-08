Raghava Lawrence Clears The Air On His Controversial Speech About Kamal At ‘Darbar’ Audio Launch

The multi-talented Actor-Director-Dancer Raghava Lawrence is also known in the Kollywood industry as an ardent 'Rajini fan'. Raghava himself has gone public several times about his Superstar fandom. The actor has even associated his charity works with Superstar Rajinikanth, quoting him as 'an inspiration'.

Lawrence's recent speech at Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' audio launch has landed him in trouble now. In the audio launch, the actor revealed he had thrown cow dung on Kamal Haasan's posters when he was a child. He then said, "Back then, everything was different. Now, when I see Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth being close friends, walking hand-in-hand, I realise that something else is bound to happen."

His speech was received with lot of criticism and trolls, especially by Kamal Haasan's fans.

Raghava Lawrence took to social media to clear the air on his misinterpreted speech. He has released an official statement from his side to make his intentions clear.

His statement read, "After my speech at darbar audio launch I saw few posts only highlighting that I hit cow dung on Kamal sir's poster, see the whole video I have spoken that when I was a child as being a huge Thalaivar fan I did such thing against Kamal sir without knowing. Also added saying that when I see them walking by holding hands today I feel very happy. I have huge respect for Kamal sir. when ever I feel i have spoken something wrong I will apologise to anyone but in this I haven't said anything wrong you will know if you see the whole video properly. Few people are planning to twist this. I know how much respect I have for Kamal sir by heart. I think it's not necessary to prove or explain it to any one."

Raghava Lawrence is currently busy with his Bollywood directorial debut 'Laxmmi Bomb', which has Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani playing the lead. The movie is the Hindi remake of Tamil horror-comedy 'Kanchana'. 'Kanchana' was a blockbuster in Kollywood, which paved the way for many more movies on horror-comedy genre. Let's wait and watch what 'Laxmmi Bomb' has for us!

