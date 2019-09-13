Raja Rani Fame Alya Manasa And Sanjeev Secretly Get Married; Honeymoon Photos Break The Internet

Actors Alya Manasa and Sanjeev, who became household names because of their crackling chemistry in the popular soap Raja Rani, recently tied the knot and added a new dimension to their relationship. Sharing the good news, 'Karthik' said that the two went in for a secret wedding because of some issues and asked fans for their 'blessings'.

"Yes we got married on papu's birthday itself...we dint announce cus of some issues it's an official announcement now...need all your blessings," (sic) wrote Sanjeev while sharing a lovely snap from the wedding ceremony.

Alya Manasa and Sanjeev reportedly fell in love while shooting for Raja Rani but made their relationship public on a reality show. We wish them good luck and hope they have a happy married life.

Meanwhile, Sanjeev's post has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans for all the right reasons. Here, we have the top fan reactions and also, photos from Alya And Sanjeev's honeymoon.

