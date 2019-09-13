English
    Raja Rani Fame Alya Manasa And Sanjeev Secretly Get Married; Honeymoon Photos Break The Internet

    By
    |

    Actors Alya Manasa and Sanjeev, who became household names because of their crackling chemistry in the popular soap Raja Rani, recently tied the knot and added a new dimension to their relationship. Sharing the good news, 'Karthik' said that the two went in for a secret wedding because of some issues and asked fans for their 'blessings'.

    "Yes we got married on papu's birthday itself...we dint announce cus of some issues it's an official announcement now...need all your blessings," (sic) wrote Sanjeev while sharing a lovely snap from the wedding ceremony.

    Alya Manasa and Sanjeev reportedly fell in love while shooting for Raja Rani but made their relationship public on a reality show. We wish them good luck and hope they have a happy married life.

    Meanwhile, Sanjeev's post has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans for all the right reasons. Here, we have the top fan reactions and also, photos from Alya And Sanjeev's honeymoon.

    powertech_shynu

    Wishing you a cute life time'of love and happiness😍😍😍 and lovely wishes on this fantastic journey.... God's blessed take care bro take care Alya

    kingraja852

    Happy Marriage Life. Sanjeev Alya. Super. Congratulations. Best of luck. Life long be Happy. I'm so Happy. One second congrats. My Dear Sanjeev Brother.

    ranet_9596

    congratulations karthick anna.... god bless u both.... u both are made for each other

    j.c.cilvia_jenifer_singh

    Wooooooooooow woooow wooow. Ooh my God. My wish came true. God Bless You both with a lot of Happiness and abundant Blessings. Live long with love.😍😍😍😍😍 Love you both

    pavitha_papi

    Wooowwww such a happppiiiiiiii news☺☺feeling vry happy.....I wish my both papukuttissss 😘😘😘😘a happpiiiiii married life nd lifelong loveeee nd happiness in ur life.....love u both ever😘

    (Social media posts have not been edited)

    alya manasa sanjeev raja rani
    Friday, September 13, 2019, 17:40 [IST]
