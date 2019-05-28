Rajinikanth, Ajith & Vijay Are In The Top Tier; Kamal Haasan & Vikram Are Not In The League?

The List By Theatre Owners

In April 2019, the Tamil Nadu theatre's and multiplex owner's association had come out with a new list, describing the new share percentage for the films of the various actors. Reportedly, this has come to effect from May 27, 2019 onwards.

The Top Tier

The different share percentages have been categorised into three different categories and the top tier features only three actors. Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith are the actors in the top category.

Tamil Nadu Theater and Multiplex Owners Association's new share percentages come in to play from today. Only three actors in the top tier - #SuperstarRajinikanth, #ThalapathyVijay and #ThalaAjith. pic.twitter.com/U5VCZMPKTU — Sidhu (@sidhuwrites) May 28, 2019

The Second Tier

On the other hand, some of the other big names of the film industry have been listed out in the second tier. It consists of actors like Suriya, Jayam Ravi, Dhanush, STR, Sivakarthikeyan and Vijay Sethupathi.

The Other Artists

Going by the list, it needs to be believed that all the other artists of the Tamil film industry have been placed at the third spot. The name of top stars like Kamal Haasan and Vikram are not there in the first two-tiers and it might have left their fans shocked. However, the fact that Kamal Haasan is now more active in politics than in films might be a reason behind this. On the other hand, the performance of Vikram's recent movies at the box office might be the reason behind his name not there in the top list.