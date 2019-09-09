Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's 2.0 Fails To Set China Box Office On Fire

Of late, a lot of movies like Dangal, Secret Superstar, etc, had been doing exceedingly well at the Chinese box office. 2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the lead, was hyped to take the China box office by storm. However, it isn't the case.

The action-adventure merely managed to rake in Rs 17.70 crore in its opening weekend and seems like the audiences weren't impressed with its VFX, visuals and plot. The talk is that 2.0 will turn out to be a one-week affair in China. The movie had released in close to 48,000 screens.

The last Indian film release, action thriller Kaabil, starring Hrithik Roshan, had also opened to a poor response in China, reports Livemint. The film earned $2 million (₹13.87 crore) over the weekend, one of the worst openings for an Indian film in the country, the report further added.

A sequel to Shankar's 2010 blockbuster Enthiran, 2.0 was produced by Lyca Productions on a budget of close to Rs 600 crore and was released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on November 29, 2018. It was also the Tamil debut of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar whereas Rajinikanth featured in three different avatars. Amy Jackson replaced Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the leading lady in the sequel.

Notably, the film is currently the fourth-highest worldwide grossing Indian film after Dangal, Baahubali 2 and Secret Superstar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth has Darbar, which is set to hit the screens in 2020. Directed by ace filmmaker AR Murugadoss, it also stars Nayanthara and Prateik Babbar in key roles. All in all, Thalaivar has lots to look forward to, to put the 2.0 debacle behind him.