    Rajinikanth And Kamal Haasan Together In A Multi-starrer Movie

    Kollywood is definitely blessed to have Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, two of the finest and biggest stars of the Indian film industry, who are equally phenomenal actors. Their fan base is beyond comparisons and it has been always a special treat for the audiences to see them together in films. In fact, in the late 1970s and the 1980s, they teamed up for a good number of movies. Interestingly, Rajinikanth's first film had featured Kamal Haasan as the hero. It would be in the wishlist of every fan to see them together again in a movie. Will such a project happen?

    A Big Dream

    It would be a dream of every aspiring and experienced film-maker to bring these stalwarts together in a single frame. Interestingly, one of the star kids has spoken up about her dream to direct these biggies.

    Akshara Haasan

    According to the reports, it is none other than Akshara Haasan, the younger daughter of Kamal Haasan, who has spoken up about this big dream. Reportedly, she opened up regarding the same in a recent interview in connection with Kadaram Kondan.

    A Multi-Starrer Movie

    The reports suggest that her big wish is to direct Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth in a multi-starrer movie. For the uninitiated, before venturing into acting, Akshara Haasan has worked as an assistant director as well.

    Another Dream

    Reportedly, Akshara Haasan also opened up about another dream that she nurtures. In the interview, she opened up about the big plan of directing Kamal Haasan, in a superhero movie someday. Well, even that idea is equally exciting.

    Meanwhile, Kadaram Kondan will feature Akshara Haasan in a very important role. The film, which features Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role, has been directed by Rajesh M Selva and produced by Raj Kamal Films. July 19, 2019 has been fixed as the release date of this movie.

    Read more about: rajinikanth kamal haasan
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 16:07 [IST]
