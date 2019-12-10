Rajinikanth And Prakash Raj To Share Screen Space Once Again After Padayappa!

Quite a few updates have come up in connection with Rajinikanth's next film after Darbar, which is being referred to as Thalaivar 168. The team has announced that popular actor Prakash Raj is also a part of the film's star cast. Well, it means that Rajinikanth and Prakash Raj will be seen sharing the screen space yet again after Padayappa, the blockbuster movie that had released in 1999.

In Padayappa, Prakash Raj had a cameo role as a police officer, who comes towards the pre-climax of the film. The KS Ravikumar directorial remains the only film that saw both actors being associated so far.

However, there isn't any update about the role Prakash Raj will be seen portraying in the movie. There are widespread speculations that he might be seen playing the main antagonist in this much-awaited flick, which will be directed by popular filmmaker Siva. According to reports, the movie will be a complete entertainer set against a rural backdrop.

Meanwhile, the team also came up with an announcement that Keerthy Suresh will also be a part of this highly awaited project of Tamil cinema. The team had also announced that D Imman has been roped in as the film's music director. Let us wait for further updates from the team to get a clear picture regarding the complete star cast and crew.

Earlier, reports had come in that the shoot of Thalaivar 168 will commence in December 2019. According to reports, the makers of the film are planning to release the movie in 2020 itself.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's next release Darbar will be hitting theatres within a month. The AR Murugadoss directorial, which will be a Pongal release, has been slated to hit theatres on January 9, 2020.

