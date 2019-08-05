Will Suriya Rescue Rajinikanth-Siva Movie From This Unexpected Problem? Inside Deets Revealed

A Strong Demand

According to a leading YouTube channel, producer KE Gnanavel Raja has asked Siva to ensure that his next film features Suriya in the lead. The two apparently had a similar disscussion during the Siruthai days as well. The buzz is that KE Gnanavel Raja's demands have put Siva in a though spot as he has already initiated preliminary talks with Rajinikanth.

Will Suriya React?

The report further states that Siva has discussed his situation with Suriya, who might take a call on the matter pretty soon. The buzz is that he might ask KE Gnanavel Raja to change his plans as Rajinikanth is involved.

Will This Be The Deciding Factor?

Interestingly, Suriya is going through a lean phase on the work front. His last release NGK bombed at the box office despite creating a great deal of pre-release buzz. On the other hand, Rajinikanth is still one of Kollywood's most bankable heroes. His last three releases (Kaala, 2.0 and Petta) did well at the box office, which bears testimony to his star power. It will be worth watching if Siva takes this in to consideration while finalising his next.

Siva The Superstar

Siva is often credited for redefining Ajith Kumar's on-screen image. The duo's last film Viswasam fared well at the box office and impressed the target audience. The Rajinikanth-Suriya situation clearly indicates that the Veeram director is now 'hot property' in Kollywood.

The Road Ahead..

While Siva is trying to finalise his next film at the earliest, Rajinikanth is busy with Darbar, which is likely to be wrapped up soon. On the other hand, Suriya is currently working on Kaappaan, slated to hit theatres next month.