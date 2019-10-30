Rajinikanth And SS Rajamouli Might Team Up For A Movie?

What if the biggest superstar teams up with one among the top ambassadors of pan-Indian cinema? Yes, we are talking about Superstar Rajinikanth and maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The latest rumour has it that these two stalwarts might team up for a movie in the future.

According to a tweet sent out by a popular PRO, such a rumour is doing the rounds in the filmy circles.

Well, if a film from such a combo comes, then that would be a mind-blowing treat for Rajinikanth fans as well as the entire strata of Indian movie audiences. SS Rajamouli's skill in developing mass entertainers is known to all and it would be more than exciting to watch the man of mass entertainers starring in it. Nevertheless, it needs to be seen whether the talks doing the rounds are just mere rumours or not.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli is busy with the works of his next directorial venture, which is being referred to as RRR. The big-budget venture, which again is a pan-Indian movie, is eyeing a 2021 release. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles, the film is a period flick set in the pre-Independence era. Reportedly, SS Rajamouli has not committed any other project as of now.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth already has two back-to-back projects in hand. His next release will be Darbar, the AR Murugadoss directorial in which he will be seen playing the role of a cop. The film promises to be a complete mass entertainer. Darbar will hit theatres during the Pongal season. After Darbar, he has signed Sun TV's next production venture, which will be directed by Viswasam fame Siva. Reportedly, the shoot of the film, which is expected to release next year, might commence in the first week of December.