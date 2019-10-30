    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rajinikanth And SS Rajamouli Might Team Up For A Movie?

      By Staff
      |

      What if the biggest superstar teams up with one among the top ambassadors of pan-Indian cinema? Yes, we are talking about Superstar Rajinikanth and maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The latest rumour has it that these two stalwarts might team up for a movie in the future.

      Rajinikanth And SS Rajamouli Might Team Up For A Movie

      According to a tweet sent out by a popular PRO, such a rumour is doing the rounds in the filmy circles.

      Well, if a film from such a combo comes, then that would be a mind-blowing treat for Rajinikanth fans as well as the entire strata of Indian movie audiences. SS Rajamouli's skill in developing mass entertainers is known to all and it would be more than exciting to watch the man of mass entertainers starring in it. Nevertheless, it needs to be seen whether the talks doing the rounds are just mere rumours or not.

      Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli is busy with the works of his next directorial venture, which is being referred to as RRR. The big-budget venture, which again is a pan-Indian movie, is eyeing a 2021 release. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles, the film is a period flick set in the pre-Independence era. Reportedly, SS Rajamouli has not committed any other project as of now.

      On the other hand, Rajinikanth already has two back-to-back projects in hand. His next release will be Darbar, the AR Murugadoss directorial in which he will be seen playing the role of a cop. The film promises to be a complete mass entertainer. Darbar will hit theatres during the Pongal season. After Darbar, he has signed Sun TV's next production venture, which will be directed by Viswasam fame Siva. Reportedly, the shoot of the film, which is expected to release next year, might commence in the first week of December.

      Read more about: rajinikanth ss rajamouli
      Story first published: Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 18:22 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 30, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue