Rajinikanth And This A-list Star To Act Together In A Multi-starrer; Inside Deets Out!

Last year, the much-loved Dhanush became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Vada Chennai opened to a good response at the box office and received rave reviews from the target audience. The film, directed by Vetrimaaran, saw him deliver a strong performance and leave fans spellbound. Sadly, his next release Maari 2 did not live up to expectations and ended up being a disappointment. With 2018 in the past, Dhanush is currently shooting for Asuran which marks his first collaboration with Mollywood actress Manju Warrier.

Now, here is some big news for Dhanush's fans. As per a leading YouTube channel, the star is all set to act with his father-in-law and Kollywood Superstar Rajinikanth for a multi-starrer likely to be directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

Interestingly, Rajini had recently asked the Petta director to prepare a script for Soundarya's husband Vishagan. Rajini and 'D' might be coming together for the same film, however, this is yet to be confirmed.

Interestingly, Dhanush produced Rajinikanth's gangster-drama Kaala, but did not share screen space with the legend in the movie. As such, seeing them together still remains a dream for countless fans.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently shooting for Darbar which is being directed by AR Murugadoss. The film features Nayanthara as the female lead and marks the Lady Superstar's second collaboration with the veteran actor.

Source: Valai Pechu