Rajinikanth Appears As A Cop With Negative Shades In Darbar?

Rajinikanth's Darbar is being keenly awaited by fans. Recently, the makers unveiled the motion poster of the movie, which gave a glimpse of the stylish cop Rajinikanth would be seen as in the film. Now, a report by a popular YouTube programme has in it that superstar Rajinikanth will appear as an officer with negative shades in this upcoming AR Muragadoss directorial.

Rumour has it that Rajinikanth would be seen as a character with grey shades for the most part of the film. We all know the ability of Superstar to pull off characters with negative shades. In Enthiran and 2.0, his act as 'Chitti' with a different shade was lapped up by his fans as they got to see their favourite star in a completely new avatar. If this report is anything to go by, Darbar is sure to offer some more special moments for fans.

Moreover, the report also speaks about the action sequences in the film. Inside talk is that Rajinikanth is simply terrific in the stunts. Even the motion poster had thrown some light about the style quotient of the film's thrills.

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that Darbar will be high on emotional elements as well. Rumour has it that the film will have a father-daughter bond as its core plot.

Darbar is the first film from the Rajinikanth-AR Murugadoss team and hence, expectations are bound to be on the higher side. Nayanthara essays the leading lady in this much-awaited entertainer.

According to reports, 'Thalaivar' will be seen essaying a character named Aaditya Arunachalam in this movie. The name of the character was revealed through the motion poster, which took social media by storm. Anirudh Ravichander's BGM has also gained the attention of the audiences.

Darbar will release for Pongal 2020 and the Rajinikanth starrer has been scheduled to hit theatres on January 10, 2020. The movie also features Nivetha Thomas, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu, etc., in important roles.