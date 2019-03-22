Rajinikanth-AR Murugadoss Movie Update: Interesting Details Are Out!

Superstar Rajinikanth's next film is with director AR Murugadoss and the Tamil film audiences are quite excited about this combination, which is expected to come up with a very well-packaged entertainer. The shoot of the film is yet to commence and a few reports have surfaced regarding the character that Rajinikanth portrays in the movie.

According to the latest reports that have come up, Rajinikanth might be seen playing the role of a police officer in this highly-awaited movie. Reports also suggest that the film will be shot mostly in Mumbai.

At the same time, reports have also come up that Rajinikanth's character in the film will be on the lines of the character Alex Pandian from the film Moondru Mugam. Well, Alex Pandian is one among the most celebrated police characters in Tamil cinema and the audiences would indeed be more than happy to see their favourite star in the shoes of such a character.

If reports are to be believed, the shoot of this movie is expected to commence in March 2019 itself. Earlier, rumours were rife that Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh will be seen essaying the roles of the leading ladies in the film. The movie is being planned as a Diwali release of this year.