    Rajinikanth And Murugadoss Movie Updates: Rajini To Play A Cop; Keerthy Suresh NOT Part Of The Film

    The much-loved and iconic Rajinikanth is beyond any doubt one of the biggest and most respected stars in the Tamil film industry. He enjoys a strong fan following because of his good looks, dashing personality and epic on-screen mannerisms. At present, he is in the spotlight because of his latest release Petta. The film hit the screens on January 10, 2019 and opened to a good response at the box office. With Petta in theatres, Rajini is set to begin work on his film with AR Murugadoss.

    There is a lot of buzz around the movie and plenty of rumours are doing the rounds. Here are latest updates about the Rajinikanth and AR Murugadodss movie.

    Rajini To Play A Cop?

    According to a popular Youtube channel, Rajini will be seen playing the role of a police office in his film with ARM. If this indeed happens, we will see him donning the Khakee after a long time. He has previously played a cop in films such as Moondru Mugam and Pandiyan and impressed the fans.

    Rajinikanth Rejected Two Scripts

    Apparently, Rajini rejected the first two scripts written by Murugadoss and asked him to come back with something else. Post two rejections, the Sarkar director came up with a final script that 'Thalaiva' finally okayed. This clearly suggests that Rajini is not taking any chances with this movie.

    The Keerthy Suresh Situation

    Interestingly, Murugadoss had initially planned to cast Keerthy Suresh in the lead. However, as per the Youtube channel, ARM has realised that the Saamy Square star is not the right choice for the script okayed by Rajini. As such, he will most probably look for someone else.

    ARM-Rajinikanth Movie Title

    Recently, it was rumoured that the ARM-Rajinikanth film was going to be titled Naarkkaali. And, as expected, this created a buzz in the industry. However, the film-maker has clarifired that the rumours are baseless.

    "Naarkkaali" is not the title of my next project , pls stop spreading rumors," he tweeted.

    A Clash On The Cards?

    The Murugadoss and Rajinikanth film is slated to hit the screens this Diwali and it might clash at the box office with Thalapathy 63. If this clash happens, it might ruffle a few feathers. Petta clashed at the box office with Viswasam and managed to hold its own. It remains to be seen whether Murugadoss' film helps Thalaiva beat Vijay.

