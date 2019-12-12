Birthday Exclusive! People Tend To Be At Ease Around Rajinikanth, Says Kishore

There's no denying that Rajinikanth is one of the biggest and most respected names in Kollywood. The veteran actor is loved by all and sundry due to his bindass nature, stunning screen presence and stylish reel mannerisms. In fact, his diehard fans consider him to be a demigod, and this bears testimony to his star power. On the eve of Superstar's 69th birthday (December 12), actor Kishore spoke EXCLUSIVELY to FilmiBeat about working with him in the 2016 release Kabali and said that people feel comfortable around him.

"The genuine simplicity of his thoughts puts everyone at ease (and encourages them) to be themselves around him," said the Visaranai star.

In case, you did not know, Kishore played the antagonist in Kabali and impressed fans with his raw intensity. The film, directed by Pa Ranjith, did well at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews from the 'Thalaivar Army'. It featured Bollywood actress Radhika Apte as the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with the mass hero.

Coming back to the present, Rajinikanth is awaiting the release of Darbar, helmed by top director AR Murugadoss. The film, touted to be an action-packed entertainer, features the living legend in the role of a cop and this has piqued the curiosity. It stars Nayanthara as the heroine, marking her second major collaboration with her Chandramukhi co-star. The inside talk is, her scenes with 'Thalaivar' have come out quite well. Darbar is slated to hit screens this Pongal and many feel it will do well at the box office. In fact, according to trade analyst Joginder Tuteja, it has the potential to take a solid opening in the Hindi market as well.

Rajini is also working on a film with ace filmmaker Siva, being referred to as 'Thalaivar 168'. The film, touted to be a rural drama, has Meena, Keerthy Suresh and Khushboo as the leading ladies.

On the other hand, Kishore recently grabbed plenty of attention with his effective performance in Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee's web series 'The Family Man Season 1', which became a success. He currently has the Kannada-Tamil bilingual Kadhave, co-starring Anupama Kumar, in his kitty.

