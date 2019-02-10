English
    Rajinikanth Dances To The Song From His Blockbuster Movie Muthu & It Is Winning The Internet!

    Rajinikanth, the Superstar of Indian cinema is indeed in a celebration mood. The younger daughter of the much-loved star is all set to enter the wedlock on February 11, 2019 and the celebrations and ceremonies in connection with the wedding has taken over the social media circuits.

    Earlier, Soundarya Rajinikanth had took to her social media pages, to send out some fabulous stills, which were taken during the pre-wedding ceremony that was held on Saturday in Chennai.

    Rajinikanth’s Dance At Soundarya Rajinikanth’s Sangeet Ceremony Has Won The Internet!

    Meanwhile, a video has also surfaced on social media, which has indeed won the hearts of the netizens for all the good reasons. In this video, Rajinikanth could be seen dancing his heart out, in his own style at the pre-wedding ceremony of his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth. He could be seen grooving to the tunes of the song Oruvan Oruvan Mudhalali from Muthu. Rajinikanth looks classy in the black Kurta, which he opted to adorn for the occasion. Take a look at the video here..

    The wedding event will be held on Monday (February 11, 2019) and along with the family members of Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi, the function will be graced by the dear friends of the Superstar as well. Reports suggest that Superstar Rajinikanth has invited some of the prominent celebrities for the function.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 10, 2019, 20:42 [IST]
