      Rajinikanth’s Darbar Remuneration Revealed? Superstar Took Rs 100 Crore For AR Murugadoss Movie?

      The iconic Rajinikanth, last seen in the sensational hit Petta, is gearing up for the release of Darbar, one of the biggest movies of 2020. The film, featuring 'Superstar' in the role of a deadly cop, has already grabbed a great deal of attention and this indicates that things are heading in the right direction. Now, here is a major update about Darbar. According to reports, Rajinikanth was paid nearly Rs 100 crore for the movie, which many feel is an impressive amount as the AR Murugadoss-helmed flick has been shot on a budget of Rs 250 crore.

      If this is indeed the case, then it proves that Rajinikanth is still the biggest name in Tamil cinema.

      Darbar

      The mass hero's last two releases (2.0 and Petta) did phenomenal business at the box office and helped him remind fans, he is the 'Super One'. The Shankar-directed movie in particular redefined the tenets of Indian cinema, raking in the big money in the Hindi belt. As such, most fans feel that he has every right to demand hefty remuneration

      Coming back to Darbar, it is a commercial-entertainer that features Rajinikanth in the role of a high-ranking police officer. It has 'Thalaivi' Nayanthara as the female lead and this has piqued the curiosity. The buzz is that her chemistry with Rajini will be a major highlight of Darbar.

      Darbar is slated to release this Pongal, however, the exact date has not been announced yet.

      So, are you excited about Darbar? Comments, please!

      Source: Tollywood.Net

      Read more about: rajinikanth darbar
