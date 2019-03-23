Rajinikanth Enjoys IPL 2019: Is The Superstar Cheering For MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings?

Are you a fan of the much-loved and iconic Rajinikanth? If yes, then we have some awesome news in store for you. In an exciting development, the legendary actor was just spotted in Chennai as he enjoyed the opening match of the Indian Premier League 2019 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). As expected, his presence created quite a buzz in the stadium as fans tried to get a glimpse of the Kabali star.

Rajini, often referred to as the pride of Tamil Nadu, is a big cricket buzz and shares a good rapport with several players. It seems that IPL mania has gripped him too.

In case you did not know, IPL is nothing short of a festival for cricket lovers which features a tough competition between eight teams for top honours. CSK, led by 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni, is arguably the strongest team this season.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently gearing up to begin work on his film with AR Murugadoss which features him in the role of a cop. The film, one of the biggest releases of the year, is likely to hit screens this Deepavali. According to an earlier report, 'Thalaivar 166' might clash at the box office with the Vijay and Atlee movie.