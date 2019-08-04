Rajinikanth Fans Are Extremely Upset Over Comali Trailer; #BoycottComali Trends On Social Media!

Comali, the upcoming film of Jayam Ravi will be one among the major Tamil movie releases of this month. However, it seems like Comali has made a negative impact among Rajinikanth fans due to a particular reason. Yesterday, the makers of Comali released the first official trailer of the movie and the trailer has left Rajinikanth fans quite disappointed.

While Comali trailer has struck the right chords with the audiences, a certain portion towards the end of the trailer has raised quite a few eyebrows. The trailer has seemingly taken a dig at Rajinikanth's entry to politics.

In the movie, Jayam Ravi will be seen playing the role of a patient, who has been in the coma state for the past 20 years. Towards the end of the trailer, the makers have shown a snippet of Rajinikanth's speech in which the star is seen announcing his entry to politics. This particular scene, as well as the dialogue that followed, has not gone down well with Rajinikanth fans.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth fans are seemingly furious over this particular scene and they are even reportedly demanding to take down this scene from the trailer. At the same time, a hashtag has gone viral on social media. #BoycottComali has been trending on Twitter ever since the release of film's trailer. It needs to be seen how the makers of Comali will be reacting to these controversies that have erupted. It also needs to be seen under which context the film will showcase this particular sequence.

If reports are to be believed, Comali will be releasing in theatres on August 15, 2019. The Jayam Ravi starrer assures to be a laugh riot set amidst the backdrop of a very interesting plot. Kajal Agarwal essays the leading lady in this film. Yogi Babu also essays a crucial role in this comedy entertainer.