      Rajinikanth In Two Minds About Entering Politics? Family Wants Him To Focus On Movies?

      Rajinikanth, the resident 'Superstar' of Tamil cinema, is working on the much-hyped Darbar, directed by ace filmmaker AR Murugadoss. The film, featuring him in the role of cop, has piqued the curiosity and this might work in its favour when it arrives in theatres this Pongal. Now, here is some big news for Thalaivar fans. According to Cinejosh, the veteran actor is in two minds about entering politics and might decide against it.

      Family Is Unhappy?

      Family Is Unhappy?

      The website further states that Rajinikanth's family members feel he should stay away from politics as he is not really cut out for it. According to a source, the general feeling is that being a simpleton, he might not be able to adjust to the complexities of Indian politics and hence get into big trouble.

      Fans Want Him To Stick To Movies

      Fans Want Him To Stick To Movies

      Rajinikanth's well-wishers apparently want him to popularise his ideology through films and refrain from contesting elections.

      The Background

      The Background

      In 2017, Rajinikanth had spoken about entering politics and made it clear that his party would reform society through 'spiritual politics'. He had also hinted at fielding candidates in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021, giving fans a reason to rejoice. Sadly, nearly two years later, he is yet to get his flock together.

      The Kamal Factor

      The Kamal Factor

      Kamal Haasan too had announced his decision to enter politics around the same time as Rajini. However, unlike his Avargal co-star, 'Ulaga Nayagan' formed his party, Makkal Needhi Maiam in time and fielded candidates in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Many feel, this too might have given the Billa star the jitters and forced him to reconsider things.

      Work Matters

      Work Matters

      Meanwhile, on the professional side of things, Rajinikanth will soon be beginning work on his film with 'Siruthai' Siva, being referred to as 'Thalaivar 168'. The film is a rural drama with an emotional connect. Asuran actress Manju Warrier is reportedly being considered for the film. There have also been rumours of him teaming up with Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli for a big movie.

