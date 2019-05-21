Rajinikanth Is The 'MOST TRUSTED' Celebrity Out Here; DEETS INSIDE!

At The Top Spot

Most recently, the research firm TRA had published Most Trusted Personality 2019 list, which includes 39 celebrities from various fields like sports, cinema and business. It is Rajinikanth who has been placed at the top spot in the list of the Most Trusted personality among South Indian actors (Male).

Second Spot

Thalapathy Vijay, who is undoubtedly one among the biggest stars of South Indian cinema, has also found a place in this coveted list and the actor has been placed at the second spot among South Indian actors (Male).

The Third Actor

Chiyaan Vikram, who is one of the most gifted and talented artists of the country, finds himself third in the coveted list which has been published recently.

Top Indian Celebs

The list also consists of other big names of Indian cinema. Among the actors (Male), it is Amitabh Bachchan who is at the top spot and is followed by actors like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shahrukh Khan etc. Among the female actors, Deepika Padukone leads the list and is followed by actresses like Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, etc.