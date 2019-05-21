Rajinikanth Is The 'MOST TRUSTED' Celebrity Out Here; DEETS INSIDE!
Rajinikanth's star status is incomparable and he is second to none in terms of popularity and fan base. Since the past four decades, he has been the undisputed king of Indian cinema. He is tagged as the biggest ever Superstar and his fan following has no bounds and regional barriers. Over the years, Rajinikanth has won a whole lot of recognition and accolades. He has topped many of the coveted lists and now, superstar Rajinikanth is leading yet another prestigious list, which makes him the most trusted celebrity in South Indian cinema. Read the article to know further details regarding this.
At The Top Spot
Most recently, the research firm TRA had published Most Trusted Personality 2019 list, which includes 39 celebrities from various fields like sports, cinema and business. It is Rajinikanth who has been placed at the top spot in the list of the Most Trusted personality among South Indian actors (Male).
Second Spot
Thalapathy Vijay, who is undoubtedly one among the biggest stars of South Indian cinema, has also found a place in this coveted list and the actor has been placed at the second spot among South Indian actors (Male).
The Third Actor
Chiyaan Vikram, who is one of the most gifted and talented artists of the country, finds himself third in the coveted list which has been published recently.
Top Indian Celebs
The list also consists of other big names of Indian cinema. Among the actors (Male), it is Amitabh Bachchan who is at the top spot and is followed by actors like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shahrukh Khan etc. Among the female actors, Deepika Padukone leads the list and is followed by actresses like Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, etc.
