Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Movie Is On Cards? Fans Are Awaiting The Big Announcement!

A few weeks ago, an exciting rumour had popped up that Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan might be teaming up for a movie after a gap of over three decades. Later, it was also being said that young film-maker Lokesh Kanagaraj, who directed movies like Maanagaram and Kaithi, might be helming this movie. Further updates started to pour in regarding the film and it was being speculated that the film will have Kamal Haasan's presence as a producer but not as an actor.

Now, talks surrounding Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan movie has further strengthened with the social media once again going abuzz about this project. It is being said that such a movie is on cards and it might be the 169th movie of Rajinikanth and a few tweets regarding Thalaivar 169 had come on social media a few hours ago.

However, there hasn't been any official confirmation regarding such a project. Tamil cinema fans are hoping that that talks surrounding Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan movie turns out to be true and an official announcement regarding the project is made.

Meanwhile, the works of Thalaivar 168 has already begun and the film is being directed by Siva. The film, which is expected to be a mass entertainer set against the rural backdrop, is expected to be one among the major releases of next year. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan is busy with the works of his next Indian 2, directed by Shankar. Kamal Haasan had also announced that he will be reviving the highly awaited movie Thalaivan Irukkindran.

As far as Lokesh Kanagaraj is concerned, he is directing Vijay's next movie Thalapathy 64, which has already turned out to be a much-talked-about movie. Various rumours have been doing the rounds regarding his next film after Thalapathy 64. Let us wait for an official announcement to get a clear picture.